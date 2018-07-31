Latvia warns against spread of false information amid deadly spider infestation | The Cube

Authorities in Latvia are warning against the spread of fake news after a series of posters about an infestation of deadly spiders appeared around the capital, Riga.

The country's health inspectorate released a statement on Monday to confirm it had played no part in the creation or distribution of the official-looking posters. The posters, one of which can be seen below, advises Latvians to call the emergency services should one of the described spiders be seen.

According to the poster, these specific spiders have become poisonous due to reasons which include climate change.

Vēršam uzmanību, ka izvietotā informācija sabiedriskās vietās par zirnekļiem ir viltus ziņa un Veselības inspekcija šādu informāciju nav izplatījusi.



Šādos gadījumos iesakām pārbaudīt informāciju arī Veselības inspekcijas mājas lapā. pic.twitter.com/gBIjZNAyvJ — Veselības inspekcija (@veselibasinspek) July 30, 2018

Local police launched an investigation to find the creator and distributor of the posters. Rigan police later released CCTV footage showing the offender in action on its Twitter account. The penalty carries a fine of up to 7,000 euros.

Pārbaudot videonovērošanas kameru ierakstus, esam atraduši viltus ziņu plakātu līmētāju. Ikvienu, kas atpazīst video redzamo vīrieti, lūdzam zvanīt 67037811 vai 110. pic.twitter.com/tQdmX2GbYB — Pašvaldības policija (@RigasPP) July 30, 2018

Is there any truth to the posters' claims?

While Latvians were assured the posters were not disseminated by an official government body, some were still asking whether the information on the posters carried any weight. The University of Latvia said it had consulted the head of its biology faculty, who had confirmed that the described spiders can not be found in Latvia, and, even if they were, they are not harmful to humans.

Latvian reaction

Latvians on social media generally reacted to the incidents in jest. A Facebook user said they did not find the situation worrying, but they were still interested to know who, or what would put so much energy into this idea. "I have two suggestions," he says. "Spider-man or Dr Evil."

Other Facebook users reassured friends that now the posters were confirmed as fake, they could "sleep peacefully".

However, some Latvian Facebook users were less amused. "This is no joke, it's a crime," the following user wrote. "This foolish action potentially overwhelms the rescue service by preventing them from working real-time emergency situations. The penalty is too soft."