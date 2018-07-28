Battle continues on Day Two of Zagreb Judo Grand Prix

As battle continued on day two of Croatia's annual Judo Grand Prix at the Zagreb Arena, Kosovo's Akil Gjakova was head and shoulders above the competition and became our man of the day.

At the semi final stage he defeated world number two Rustam Orujov of Azerbaijan with an exquisite piece of footwork to earn a place in the final of the under 73 kilogram division.

There he faced Italy's Fabio Basile, the under 66 kilogram Olympic champion. In a nervy contest, Paris Grand Slam winner Gjakova became the first male judoka from Kosovo to win Grand Prix gold as he defeated Basile. Towards the end of the bout Gjakova capitalised on a weak attack from his opponent to score a waza ari with a great counter attack and held on for a win which will long be celebrated in his homeland.

It was his second World Judo tour gold of what is turning into a fantastic year for the Kosovar judoka and it showed just how strong his nation's judo team is becoming.