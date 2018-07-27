MeTwo movement unites immigrants who have suffered abroad

A new movement is sweeping through Twitter: #MeTwo. While this may sound similar to the #MeToo of 2017, this one is a response not to sexual harassment, but rather to the struggle of dealing with dual heritage and racism as an immigrant.

The movement, which was founded by Ali Can, a Kurdish Alawite who fled Turkey for Germany in the 1990s, has garnered over 3,500 tweets in just two days.

#MeTwo was inspired by footballer Mesut Özil, who felt compelled to quit international football over his treatment by fans and the German national association. German-born to parents of Turkish descent, Özil tweeted a statement explaining he has “two hearts,” one for each of his roots.

Can, who previously founded the ‘concerned citizens’ hotline in 2016 to encourage conversations about immigration, decided to demonstrate that Özil's case is by no means unique.

Here are a few of the countless stories on Twitter immigrants are telling about their experiences of racism living in Germany:

Mein Vater arbeitete als Kapitän auf einem Frachtschiff. Gerichtsurteil in den Achtzigerjahren, uns aus Deutschland abzuschieben, mit der Urteilsbegründung: „Die Heimat eines Seemannes ist das Meer.“ (Kein Witz, ich hab das Urteil noch!) #MeTwo — Hasnain Kazim (@HasnainKazim) July 26, 2018

“My father worked as a captain on a cargo ship. Court decision in the 80s to deport us from Germany, with the reasoning: "The home of a sailor is the sea". (No joke, I still have the verdict!) #MeTwo”

Lange Schlange an der Kasse. Ich sag zum älteren Mann hinter mir:"Sie können ruhig vor." - "Nein danke, ich habe dich lieber im Blick." #MeTwo — Abdelkarim ? (@AbdelkarimsLP) July 26, 2018

“Long line at the cash till. I say to the older man behind me, “You can go ahead." - "No, thanks, I prefer to keep my eye on you." #MeTwo”

Meine Mutter ist jeden Tag früh aufgestanden um mir etwas besonderes für die Schule zu kochen und ich hab es nie übers Herz gebracht ihr zu sagen, wie sehr ich deswegen gehänselt wurde, weil ich nichts „deutsches“ dabei hatte, sondern immer was vietnamesisches #MeTwo — An (@missanphan) July 26, 2018

“My mother got up early every day to cook something special for the school and I never had the heart to tell her how much I was teased because I had nothing "German" with me, but always something Vietnamese #MeTwo”

Wenn Neonazis deine Mutter bedrohen und die Staatsanwaltschaft ihr sagt: "Naja, vielleicht sollte Ihr Sohn sich nicht so prominent in der Öffentlichkeit äußern". #MeTwo — Shahak Shapira (@ShahakShapira) July 26, 2018

"When neo-Nazis threaten your mother and the prosecution tells her: "Well, maybe your son shouldn't be so prominent in public". #MeTwo"

Hessische Polizisten nachdem ich bei Rot über die Strasse gegangen bin:

?"Macht man das bei euch Zuhause genauso?"



?-"in Frankfurt? Ja ständig..."



?"Du weisst genau wie ich das meine, geh doch dahin zurück wo du herkommst?"



?-"Nach Frankfurt?"

?#MeTwo — Duman (@DieAgnosie) July 26, 2018

"Hessian policemen after I crossed the street in red:

"?"Do you do the same at home?"

?-"in Frankfurt? Yes, all the time..."

"?"You know exactly what I mean, go back to where you came from?"

?-"To Frankfurt?"

? #MeTwo"

Wenn du über Immoscout freie Wohnungen kontaktierst & einfach keine Antwort bekommst, aber die deutsche Freundin bei gleichen Angeboten sofort Antworten erhält. Nach Ehe & Namensänderung hat sie auch keine Antwort mehr bekommen.



Wohnung nur dank gezahlter Maklerprovision. #metwo — Oguz Yilmaz ??‍♂️ (@oguz) July 26, 2018

"If you contact free apartments via Immoscout & simply don't get an answer, but your German friend receives immediate answers for the same offers. After marriage & change of name she also got no more answer.

Apartment only thanks to paid broker commission. #metwo"