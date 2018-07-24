Macron's administration defends its handling of Benalla case

There are still questions surrounding the scandal in France sparked by a top presidential security aide.

It's after Alexandre Benalla was filmed striking a demonstrator during a Paris protest on May the first dressed in riot gear.

The Interior Minister and Police Chief both indicated on Monday that they were unaware that Benalla would be with the police during the demonstrations that day.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says, "An inappropriate action by an individual in a position of responsibility does not make this an affair of state. The toxic cronyism that was highlighted yesterday by the police prefect in the inquiry commission does not make this an affair of State. "

Journalists gather and listen outside parliament to the statements made at the National Assembly Committee with great interest.

Jean- Christophe Lagarde MP (UDI) says, "I do not think it's an isolated incident, it's an institutional problem because this gentleman worked at the Elysee, as we have seen other cases in the past under other presidents, everyone is silenced, everyone turns a blind eye, and everyone allowed him to abuse the power."

Nicolas Dupont- Aignan, MP says, "He says 'we reacted quickly', but we're in the month of July and what happened for two and a half months?"

President Macron has been silent so far as his administration defends the way its handled the scandal as the Chief of Staff is called for questioning over the case.

Chief of Staff, Patrick Strzoda says, “The elements that I had on May 2 led me to this sanction, which I considered to be adequate and proportionate. I fully understand that it could be considered inappropriate. But I stand by my decision".

President Macron's popularity has dropped sharply.

A poll by Elabe found 80% were "shocked" by the scandal.