France: Macrons aide is fired

France's President Emmanuel Macron's bodyguard, seen here on the right, has been fired and in custody after being filmed beating a protester on May the first in Paris.

It's after Macron's head of his personal security, seen in many situations with the President, posed as a police officer while off duty and was seen dragging a woman away from a protest and later beating a demonstrator.

French lawmakers agree to launch a parliamentary inquiry into the case after Alexandre Benalla was initially given just a 15-day suspension for the incident.

The president’s office brushed off accusations that it had responded only because the nearly three-month-old videos had become public.

It says the decision had now been taken to fire Benalla because the bodyguard had improperly obtained a document while trying to make his case over the accusations.

Benalla was allowed to stand alongside the police as an "observer" but wore an orange police armband, although he is NOT a law enforcement officer.

After the 15 day suspension, Benalla was back within President Macron's entourage

And last Monday, in Paris he was next to the bus of France's football team parade at the Champs Élysées.