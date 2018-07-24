Live: 'Benallagate', Ivanka shuts fashion line, and Greek wildfires

Here are our updates so far:

Greek wildfires: Greece is in mourning as the search goes on for bodies following devastating wildfires.

Pakistan elections: Up to 100 million people are preparing to vote as the country chooses a new government amid accusations of electoral meddling by the army.

'Benallagate': French President Emmanuel Macron told lawmakers from his party on Tuesday he alone is responsible over a top bodyguard filmed assaulting May Day protesters, an incident that has sparked the biggest political crisis of his tenure.

Novichock in perfume bottle: A British man who became seriously ill after being exposed to nerve agent has said he believes the chemical was in a sealed box of perfume he found and gave to his girlfriend who later died.

Ivanka Trump shuts down fashion line: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Tuesday said she was shutting her fashion line to focus on her role as an informal White House adviser.