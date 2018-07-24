Japan plans mobile mosques for Olympics

A project to develop "Mobile Mosques" is underway in Japan, as the country prepares to welcome visitors to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The Mobile Mosques are expected to help address the concerns of Muslim visitors, who must pray 5 times a day, facing Mecca.

A group of firms working on the project unveiled a model on Monday in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. They unveiled a model on Monday with an air-conditioned prayer room can fit 50 worshippers.