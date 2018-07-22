President Trump's former chief adviser to work for Europe's far-right

He's already considered the figurehead of the radical right in the United States and now the media savvy American is targeting Europe.

Steve Bannon - US President Donald Trump's former chief adviser - wants to help Europe's far right parties gain power.

In a radio interview with Nigel Farage, the former head of Britain's UKIP party, Bannon idealised Tommy Robinson last Sunday. He founded the far-right and anti-Islamic English Defence League and is currently serving a 13-month prison sentence for contempt of court.

Bannon plans to form a populist bloc of MEPs in the European Parliament after it holds crucial elections in May.

He is also going to launch a think tank called "The Movement" which will provide advice on messaging, data targeting, and research, according to the Daily Beast.

Bannon says he wants to rival the scale of George Soros' Open Society Foundation. It has a billion euro budget and has been promoting democracy, justice and equality around the world since 1984.

The foundation said it was forced to close its office in Hungary, Soros's country of birth, in May. It said president Viktor Orban's far-right government made it impossible for it to work there freely.