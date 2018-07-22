Here are the key developments so far:
Live: Ozil quits, Syrian 'White Helmets' flee, and G20 calls for dialogue amid trade tensions
Mesut Ozil quits German national team: German soccer star Mesut Ozil said on Sunday he would no longer play for the national team because he faced "racism and disrespect" because of his Turkish roots.
Syrian 'White Helmets' in Jordan: Israel has evacuated hundreds of members of the White Helmets civil defence group and their families from a war zone in southern Syria “due to an immediate threat to their lives”.
G20 calls for greater dialogue on trade tensions: Finance ministers and central bankers from the world's largest economies said on Sunday that heightened trade and geopolitical tensions risk derailing global growth, and called for greater dialogue, according to the final communique of a G20 meeting.