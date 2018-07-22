Israel evacuates hundreds of Syria’s White Helmets to Jordan

Israel has evacuated hundreds of members of the White Helmets civil defence group and their families from a war zone in southern Syria “due to an immediate threat to their lives”.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they carried out the evacuation at the request of the United States and European countries.

“The civilians were evacuated from the war zone in Southern Syria due to an immediate threat to their lives. The transfer of the displaced Syrians through Israel is an exceptional humanitarian gesture,” the IDF said.

It added that the White Helmets and their family members were transferred to a neighbouring country, which it did not name.

However, Jordan's official Petra news agency said the kingdom had "authorised the United Nations to organise the passage of 800 Syrian citizens through Jordan to be resettled in Western countries".

The agency identified the Syrians as civil defence workers who fled areas controlled by the Syrian opposition after attacks there by the Syrian army, and said Britain, Germany and Canada had agreed to resettle them within three months.

Euronews has contacted the White Helmets for comment on the reports.

The White Helmets, officially called the Syrian Civil Defence, operates a rescue service in rebel-held parts of Syria.

The Syrian military launched a major offensive last month to re-take rebel areas in Deraa and Quneitra provinces.

The offensive has restored Syrian government control over a swathe of the southwest, strategic territory at the borders with Jordan and Israel.

Despite the intervention, the IDF said Israel “continues to maintain a non-intervention policy regarding the Syrian conflict and continues to hold the Syrian regime accountable for all activities in Syrian territory."