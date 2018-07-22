Ecuador could withdraw Assange asylum

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, could soon see his stay in the Ecuardorian embassy in London brought to an abrupt end.

There is speculation that the country's president is planning to withdraw asylum protection which has been in place since 2012, and hand him over to British authorities.

President Lenin Moreno is in London ostensibly to speak at the 2018 Global Disabilities Summit - he has been in a wheelchair since being shot in a 1998 robbery attempt.

But presidential sources say he is close to finalising a deal.

Almost three months ago, Spanish anger over his tweets about Catalonia stirred Ecuador into blocking Assange from accessing the internet.

He's been unable to communicate with the outside world ever since.

The withdrawal of asylum and physical ejection of Assange could come as early as this week.

The 47-year-old has never been officially charged with a crime in the UK.

Even under the best-case scenario, however, it appears highly likely that Assange will be imprisoned by British authorities.