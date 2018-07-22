Charge continues on second stage of 2018 Silk Way Rally

In the cars category, Nasser Al-Attiyah won the second stage of the 2018 Silk Way Rally, but only with front wheel drive! The first part of the Marathon stage was a fast but rutted stage to Elista, where there would be no assistance waiting. There was bad news for Nasser as the Toyota's rear differential failed, leaving his Hilux with just front wheel drive.

Nasser and Matthieu Baumel have been turning around their Toyota Hilux, cordoned off until tomorrow morning in the parc ferme set up in the heart of Elista. Not enough to stop the leaders, but a problem that couldn’t come at a worse time, the day of the marathon stage, where the competitors are left to their own devices, without outside assistance. It will not be fixed until Monday.

“Tomorrow will be a damage limitation exercise. If we lose 6 or 10 minutes it will be OK. But the transmission has to hold up until we get to the finish,” said the Qatari driver, who in addition was penalised one minute for speeding on the stage.

With that added to their time, the leaders were only 3:34 ahead of the Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi No 107 of British driver Harry Hunt, third on the day, slotting in between the MINI John Cooper Works of Saudi Yazeed Al Rahji, who recovered today after a puncture on the opening day to finish just a couple of minutes behind his arch rival.

"Everything OK. After 90 kilometres we catch Hunt. We stay in his dust and after I overtake him. Then at around kilometre 180 he overtakes me again and then I follow him to the finish because his car has good top speed," Yazeed said.

Yazeed Al Rahji recovered today after a puncture on the opening day to finish just a couple of minutes behind his arch rival

Yazeed is now the lead X-Raid after yesterday’s illness struck down Nani Roma, whose health, moral and racing spirit increased progressively as he approached the capital of the Republic of Kalmoukie. One thing is sure: tomorrow’s 332 km special stage back to Astrakhan is likely to turn into a fine game of chess!

WOMEN IN CONTROL IN T2 AND T3