A new law in Portugal could mean holiday rentals such as Airb&b could be closed down if more than half the neighbours complain.
New restrictions for owners of holiday lets in Portugal
The Portuguese Parliament approved a proposal which adds restrictions to private rentals for the tourist industry.
Complainers must demonstrate how the movement of tourists "disturbs" the normal use of the property and the "rest" of those who live there.
Owners of holiday let properties are "jointly and severally liable" for any damages caused by guests.
They'll also have to pay an additional contribution for the extra use of communal areas.