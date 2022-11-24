Hundreds of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colourful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the holiday season at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Streets were packed as a procession of giant inflatables and floats streamed for more than 40 blocks from Central Park to Herald Square.

This year's parade featured 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups, 700 clowns and one Santa Claus.

