Live News: EU ponders Brexit deal, Trump could be Putin's worst enemy, Nicaragua protests spread

The EU to discuss Brexit plan: Theresa May released a Brexit blueprint, but will she get the seal of approval from the EU? While Brussels discusses its next move, May is in Northern Ireland to reaffirm her commitment to achieving a Brexit that avoids a hard border in Ireland.

Trump could be Putin's worst enemy: The US president said he could become his Russian counterpart's worst enemy if transatlantic relations do not improve. Trump rejected a proposal made by Putin to allow Russia to question US citizens.

Nicaragua protests spread: Deady anti-government protests in the Central American nation spread to Costa Rica.

