EU digital trade policy proposal opens a loophole for data protectionism | View

By Nigel Cory

It’s well past time to update European Union trade policy for the digital age, as cross-border data flows are an inherent part of the increasingly global economy and international commerce. The European Commission took a step in the right direction with its recently outlined vision for global trade rules covering digital flows. However, the proposed rules create a massive loophole allowing countries to use privacy as a carte blanche justification to enact any and all barriers to data flows—a significant risk given the already expanding range of barriers to data flows around the world. The Commission should revise its proposal and use detailed, nuanced language to narrow its proposal so that it clearly prohibits unjustified barriers to data flows done in the name of “privacy.” Otherwise, the proposal will do more harm than good by putting in place a framework enabling digital trade autarky.

The proposal’s opening section prohibits two key digital trade barriers: policies that block cross-border data flows, such as data localization—where countries force companies to store data within a country’s borders—and rules that force firms to use local cloud computing facilities. China, Russia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and a growing number of other countries have used data localization policies to target a broad range of data—e-commerce, accounting, financial, telecommunication, health, and others. The rise of such data localization policies makes these rules essential if the EU wants to promote an open global digital economy and allow EU firms to engage in robust digital trade.

Yet, the draft proposal’s language banning policies that block cross-border data flows is rendered largely hollow by a follow-on section stating that any participating nation can enact whatever measures it “deems appropriate to ensure the protection of personal data and privacy, including through the adoption and application of rules for the cross-border transfer of personal data.” Essentially, as long as a country states that data localization is for data privacy, it is valid within the EU trade policy framework, thus legitimizing the very policies the EU vision opposes.