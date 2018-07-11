From marshmallow pool to ice cream land: Lisbon museum keeps millennials sweet
An unusual pop-up museum in Lisbon is delighting social media-focused visitors with colourful and dreamy displays of giant ice-creams and all thing sweet.
The Sweet Art Museum is Europe's first exhibition dedicated to happiness, its founders said.
The displays are designed to offer creative photos opportunities to a public who likes to 'share' since its main audience is 15 to 30-year-old girls.
The museum is open until the end of August.