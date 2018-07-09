Monsoon rains flood India's streets in Mumbai

Heavy monsoon rains have been disrupting daily life in India's financial capital as Mumbai's streets became waterlogged on Sunday (July 8) due to poor infrastructure.

A local resident said the local municipal allots contracts for new developments, but contractors don't work on them, leading to flooding even with light rain.

Flooding is an annual problem during the monsoon season in South Asia, but the impact has worsened with crumbling civic infrastructure, clogged drains and uncontrolled urban expansion.