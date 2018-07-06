Live updates: Britain demands answers from Russia, Thai cave rescue and Brexit latest

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Novichok: Britain has called on Russia to provide details about the nerve agent attack on a former double agent and his daughter after two British citizens were struck down with the same poison after handling what police called a “contaminated item” near the site of the incident in March.
Cave rescue: A Thai rescuer has died during an operation to save 12 boys and their football coach trapped inside a flooded cave complex. The football team have been trapped since June 23.
Brexit meeting: Prime Minister Theresa May is proposing a compromise plan for a Brexit trade deal with the European Union that she hopes will keep her warring Cabinet together, and unblock stalled talks in Brussels.
