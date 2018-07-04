World
"Nobody needs to worry about me, we need to worry about the country"
Rafael Correa
ex-president of Ecuador
""It is not possible to make a sound decision or to participate in society without being informed about one's options, opportunities, and rights.""
2016 Annual Report
European Youth Information and Counselling Agency
"It is about joy, about being human, there are people who are happy when they can help"
Mihai Tuhari
Co-founder Rescue 4x4
"We saw that Fifa only supports the big teams"
Yassine Omairy
Football fan
""It is important for the president to move away from this process that seems to focus...on getting an ideological trophy""
Ron Wyden
US Senator (D-Oregon)
"" A home is a prerequisite for the resident being able to organise their own life.""
"A Home of Your Own" Handbook
Y-Foundation
"Circular migration should be on Europe’s agenda. To be able to come, contribute, earn, learn, and return, can benefit everyone"
Alexander Betts and Paul Collier
University of Oxford
""They get a different meaning than being strictly cemeteries; they became an appeal for peace and reconciliation""
Luc Vandael
Project Manager, UNESCO World Heritage bid
brussels bureau
WATCH IN FULL: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet interview
French astronaut Thomas Pesque reflects on his six-month International Space Station mission. Click on the video above to watch the full interview with Euronews Correspondent Damon Embling.