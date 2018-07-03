Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0, advance to quarter-finals

A deflected goal from Emil Forsberg gave Sweden their victory after a tight game with Switzerland. The first half lacked quality and although Sweden created a couple of chances they couldn't score. The best of the chances fell to Albin Ekdal as his volley from 6 yards out flew over the bar.

The second half of the game continued in a similar way as neither side really created anything clear-cut, but the breakthrough came when Emil Forsberg cut inside and his tame strike was deflected into the top corner by Manuel Akanji.

The Swiss struggled to create anything in reply but their best chance came through Haris Seferovic whose header was saved by Robin Olsen. Sweden seemed to have the game wrapped up but there was still time for some late drama. A counter-attack from the Swedes led to Martin Olsen being played through on goal. He was then pushed in the back by Michael Lang whom the referee gave a red card and a penalty for Sweden. However, when VAR got involved the penalty was overturned, a free kick was given in its place. The free-kick was pushed away by Yann Sommer but that didn't bother Sweden as the whistle blew for full time and they progressed to the quarter-final.