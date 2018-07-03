Bridging the gap between the working population and aging community within the EU.

That's the aim of a new pilot project by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Skills2work.

The scheme trains refugees and migrants in careers.

The Netherlands is one of the nine member states taking part since 2016

John is a refugee from Syria, since 2016, who was a sales manager and now a chef in Amsterdam. He says, "I am so glad to pay taxes because thanks to god i was on the out caring (welfare) only for seven months. So it is not too much. So, the money I took from other people, the ones who pay taxes, now I am paying back and I am paying also for the other people to have also the out care and to support them. I start feeling that this is my country, these are my people and my colleagues are so nice, they make me feel that i am home"

John took part in the programme which matches thousands of people with local authorities, NGO's and human resource companies.

Learning the language is the main challenge.

He is one of around 300 refugees which Manpower has helped.

Dirco Dekker is Social Development Manager at Manpower says, "Each individual is different, we do not have just one training for all the refugees. In some cases, we work together with municipalities, and we give training about how to find work, how does it work in the Netherlands, how you write a CV, how to deal with your colleagues".

Our reporter Isabel Marques Da Silva says, "There is much talk about legal and safe ways to bring migrants and refugees into Europe. One of them could be the expansion of the Blue Card work permit, created in 2009. But the revision of this directive has been blocked for months"

The revision was started by the commission and parliament wants to expand the Blue Card to refugees and make it more flexible, namely the length of time for a contract, the professional experience and qualifications, and how long they've been living in the country before they can apply.

But the member states have blocked the process since last December with the European Parliament Committee criticizing their lack of political willingness.

President of the LIBE Committee, Claude Moraes at the European Parliament says, "We expect that we can go all over the world and we can decide what we take from the rest of the world but we do not even want to manage migration. That is an issue and it was reflected in this simple revision of the Blue Card, which is used quite a lot by countries like Germany but now with the toxic debate it has been rejected"

When the member states finally agree, more people like John can have access to the European labour market.