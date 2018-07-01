Croatia and Denmark battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.
World Cup Live: Croatia v Denmark
Croatia topped their group, winning all three of their group games. Denmark finished second, having won their opening game against Peru before drawing with Australia and France.
Both sides have only conceded goals from the penalty spot, proving that they will be tricky to score against.
They have both only reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup once, with one guaranteed to make just their second appearance.
Croatia and Denmark cannot be separated, with two wins each and a draw in their last five meetings.
Half-time report
This game had a quick start, thanks to Jorgensen and Manduzkic getting off the mark in the first three minutes. However the game slowed down as the two sides tightened up their defences. Croatia had the better of the first half.
Braithwaite almost restored Denmark's lead, but Subasic made a routine save. For Croatia, Lovren's header whistled past the post, whilst Rakitic tried to catch out Schmeichel.
