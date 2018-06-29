Link between antisemitism and migration unproven, analyst tells Euronews

Nonna Mayer is Emeritus Director of Research at France's National Scientific Research Centre. She has carried out extensive research into antisemitism in Europe and spoke to Insiders' Sophie Claudet about hate cirmes against Jews and their recent historical context.

Sophie Claudet

Why are we seeing today in France and in Germany an upsurge in violent acts against the Jewish minority

Nonna Mayer

Firstly, it's not just since yesterday. In fact, the rise in antisemitic violence across Europe started in 2000, with the second intifada. Just before that, antisemitic acts were at a residual level. So, there was an impact from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with peaks of more than 1,000 acts and threats recorded in France after Operation Defensive Shield and Operation Cast Lead. But, effectively, in 2017 we saw a growth in violence. It was in a context of tensions of identity, of a surge by the radical, populist right, the extreme right, and, above all, social networks become more and more significant and which inflamed the debate. All that led to a spike to in violence that didn't just involve antisemitic acts; it targeted homosexuals, Roma, but also Muslim women wearing headscarves. It was a context which incited violence."