Climate of fear as antisemitism rises in Europe

In this edition of Insiders we look at a worrying phenomenon sweeping across Europe: antisemitism. In recent years it has been manifesting itself in threats, intimidation, and both verbal and physical attacks. There have even been been several murders, notably in France.

Why is this happening and who is to blame? The extreme right and neo Nazi groups? Or is it a byproduct of the Palestinian Israeli conflict spilling over onto European soil. Or, as in the case of Germany, is antisemitism rearing its ugly head again because of a wave migration from countries hostile to Israel?