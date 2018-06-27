The Irish border issue is one of the big Brexit issues. The border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland stretches for 180km which includes 300 unmanned crossings.
The Irish border brexit dilemma
The Irish border brexit dilemma
Prior to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, there were security checkpoints and custom posts along the border.
Paddy Malone ( Accountant from Dundalk) said ''There's a difference in customs duties and other things, we're going to see the return of smuggling, the return of racketeering, a certain low- grade element of lawlessness.''
Ivor Ferguson ( Farmer from Northern Ireland) said '' I'd have to say we are concerned a bit about the no-deal scenario, but we don't believe there will be no deal. We're convinced that we will be able to continue to trade as we were before (Brexit).''
Euronews Ireland Correspondent Ken Murray investigates.