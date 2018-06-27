New Yorkers rally against Supreme Court travel ban ruling
Protesters gathered in New York on Tuesday to rally against a Supreme Court ruling to uphold President Donald Trump's travel ban. The US Supreme Court's decision came down earlier in the day.
Muslim individuals and groups, as well as other religious and civil rights organisations, expressed outrage and disappointment at the high court's rejection of a challenge that claimed the policy discriminated against Muslims or exceeded the president's authority.
The policy applies to travellers from five countries with overwhelmingly Muslim populations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.