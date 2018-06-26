Watch: "We do not have a migration problem in Europe", Amnesty tells Good Morning Europe

It could be called a last-ditch effort ahead of a summit in just two days.

European leaders are working to find common ground on a most divisive issue: how to deal with the tens of thousands of migrants and refugees entering Europe every year.

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has been in Libya, trying to garner support for his plan. During a visit to Tripoli on Monday (June 25), he reiterated his standpoint:

"Some European countries, including France, have proposed these hotspots, these reception centres in Italy and in Europe and this would be a problem for us and for Libya because we would not stop the flow of migrants. Instead we have proposed [...] some hotspots, some reception centres on the southern border of Libya to prevent Tripoli becoming a funnel like Italy."

In today’s edition of Good Morning Europe, euronews correspondent Bryan Carter gives his pointers for what to look out for in the coming days. He also speaks to Iverna McGowan, Advocacy Director of the European Institutions Office at Amnesty International, for her views on the migration dispute that is dividing Europe.

