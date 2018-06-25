A meeting of 16 EU leaders has been held in Brussels amid controversy in Germany over its migration policy and Italy’s refusal of two migrant ships.
WATCH: EU Migration Summit - 16 leaders meet to seek solutions
WATCH: EU Migration Summit - 16 leaders meet to seek solutions
It comes ahead of a full EU summit on migration next week.
The leaders agree proactive decisions need to be made but there are some rifts between the leaders over which way the policies should go.
New Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted that he was “decidedly happy” with the meeting and that he felt Italy had steered the debate in the “right direction”.
While French President Emmanuel Macron conceded "there is no plan, only proposals from the ones and the others."
Euronews correspondent Bryan Carter has the latest from Brussels and Alex Morgan analyses the social media reaction on The Cube.