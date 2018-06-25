Ship carrying over 100 rescued migrants refused right to dock in Italy

The Alexander Maersk, belonging to a freight company, is currently anchored off the coast of Sicily with over 100 passengers on board, awaiting permission to dock.

Italian maritime authorities called upon the Maersk to aid a nearby boat in distress on Saturday. The recovery was carried out with the help of rescue vessel MV Lifeline, also still adrift due to refusals from both Italy and Malta to allow it to drop anchor.

“This is not the first time we have done something like this,” Palle Laursen, Chief Technical Officer at Maersk Line, told Euronews. “While our crew is well-trained in handling the rescue situation, they’re most certainly not trained and equipped for handling the well-being of so many people over a long period of time.”

The Maersk was built for a maximum capacity of 24 people. Now, the boat is at an increased risk due to the number of people onboard and a lack of sanitation facilities.

There are no living quarters available for those aboard, according to Laursen.

The Maersk is coordinating with Italian authorities to receive daily food supplies. In the meantime, it awaits a resolution to this “unsustainable” situation.

“We need it to be resolved — we are talking about minutes and hours, rather than days,” said Laursen.