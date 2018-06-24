BREAKING NEWS

Turkey elections live: Voting booths close, Erdogan leads

Voting polls have closed in Turkey, the results of which will determine if incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secures another five years in office.

The main challenger to Erdogan, centre-left candidate Muharrem Ince, has warned that an Erodogan win will lead to authoritarian rule.

This year's elections are unprecedented, as the winner of the presidency will wield executive powers — and the prime minister post booted — under a new set of reforms backed by Erdogan and later adopted after his 'yes' campaign won a referendum.

Turkish voters have two ballots, one for the presidency, and another for parliament.

Follow our live election coverage below: