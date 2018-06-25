Speaking from the headquarters of the AK Party in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed his supporters after winning re-election in the early hours of Monday morning.

Erdogan first thanked his supporters for their work during the campaign and called the entire Turkish population a "winner".

"Winners of June 24 elections are Turkey, Turkish nation, sufferers of our region and all oppressed in the world," he said.

Erdogan won more than half of the votes in Sunday's snap presidential election after 97.2% of ballots had been counted, the head of Turkey's High Electoral Board (YSK) announced.

Erdogan's speech in Turkish

Here are the key takeaways from Erdogan's victory speech

1. Fighting against 'terrorist organisations'

Erdogan said his government would "act more decisively" against terrorist organisations.

2. Continue fighting to 'liberate' Syria

The president-elect also said Turkey would continue to "liberate Syrian lands" so Syrian people can return to their home country.

3. Turkey's international prestige

He added Turkey was a democracy that should serve as "an example to the rest of the world."

"Turkey has decided to take the side of growth, development, investment, enrichment and a reputable, honorable and influential country in all areas in the world."

"There is no stopping for us until we bring Turkey, which we saved from plotters, coupists and political and economic hitmen, street gangs and terrorist organisations, to among the top 10 economies in the world," he added.

What does the election result mean?

The vote ushers in a new powerful executive presidency after a tight referendum last year approved changes to Turkey's constitution.

The new powers include: