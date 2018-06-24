Nudists enjoy naked day in Paris sun

A few hundred nudists gathered for a naked day in the sun in the Bois de Vincennes park east of Paris on Sunday (June 24) to celebrate the inaugural Parisian Day of Naturism.

The day began with a yoga lesson and continued into the afternoon with a picnic and some snoozing in the grass, all in a designated nudist area in the park.

The nudist area in the park opened last year and is accessible from mid-April to mid-October.

A sign warns park-goers of the nudist section in Bois de Vincennes.