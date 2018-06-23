World Cup: Germany win 2-1 against Sweden

Germany scored in the 95th minute to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat against a battling the Swedish side.

Germany realistically had to win to remain in the World Cup as a loss would see them straight out and a draw would see them three points behind Sweden, with Sweden facing Mexico in their last game who would have already qualified.

Sweden took the lead through an excellent goal by Ola Toivonen as Claesson played a delightful ball in. Toivonen took a touch on his chest and then lifted the ball over an onrushing Neuer.

Germany equalised early in the second half through a Marco Reus goal and then won the game in the final minute with a free kick from Toni Kroos. The Real Madrid midfielder shifted the ball into Reus and fired it into the far corner from his lay off.

This gives Germany a great chance of qualifying as they can defeat South Korea in their final game and this will ensure their progression.

Sweden can still qualify if they better Germany's result against South Korea or defeat Mexico and qualify ahead of them on goal difference.