Watch: Swedish World Cup team say 'f**k racism' after Durmaz abuse

Sweden's midfielder Jimmy Durmaz was the target of racial abuse and threats on social media after he gave away a free kick that led to Toni Kroos' last-gasp win for Germany in Saturday's World Cup game.

On Sunday, the Swedish FA complained to Russian police on behalf of the player.

Substitute Durmaz received racial abuse on his Instagram account almost as soon as Germany's last-minute shocking goal was scored.

The Swedish team backed their teammate as they stood behind Durmaz as he said in a statement:

"I am a footballer at the highest level, being criticized is something we live with, but being called 'f**king immigrant' and 'suicide bomber', and having death threats made against me and my children is completely unacceptable."

The statement ended with the entire squad shouting "fuck racism!" before applauding and beginning their workout.

Durmaz was born in Sweden to Assyrian parents who emigrated from Turkey.

Tensions were high during Saturday’s match after a draw with Germany looked certain. That was until Toni Kroos scored deep into stoppage time.

Sweden will play Mexico next and will need a win to advance to the next round.