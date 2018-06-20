BREAKING NEWS

World Cup live: Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia

World Cup live: Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia

Uruguay can qualify for the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup with a victory over Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena.

Following Russia's victory over Egypt last night, the South American team can guarantee a place in the knockout stages for themselves and Russia if they defeat Saudi Arabia today.

Saudi Arabia themselves will be looking for a far better display than when they lost to hosts Russia 5-0 in the opening game last Thursday.