From Friday, the European Union will charge 25% import duties on a range of U.S. products including motorbikes, sweetcorn, bourbon, steel and aluminium, the European Commission has confirmed.
EU tariffs on US imports to begin on Friday
The Commission formally adopted a law putting in place the duties on €2.8 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to U.S tariffs imposed on European steel and aluminium early this month.
The tit-for-tat dispute could escalate further if U.S. President Donald Trump carries out his threat to penalise European cars.