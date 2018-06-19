Will memes be banned by the EU?

Opinion is divided over the future of copyright rules in the EU, as members of the EU Legal Affairs Committee gear up for a vote this Wednesday.

At issue is the modernisation of copyright rules for the digital age.

Artists and authors support the proposals, which have been debated for almost two years now. They believe the directive will protect their right to be remunerated fairly for their work.

"Nowdays the main problem is that user product content platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Dailymotion, Vimeo, etc are not playing fair," said Véronique Desbrosses, General Manager of the European Grouping of Societies of Authors and Composers.

"They are using loopholes in the law not to remunerate creators and yet they have become the main route to access cultural content on the Internet."

But digital platforms are against Article 13 of the directive, which would require the likes of Youtube and Facebook to take down content whose copyright they cannot verify.

"Article 13 is dangerous because it basically envisions that plaftorms have to block everything that people post that contains content that belongs to somebody else," Anna Mazgal, Wikimedia's EU Policy adviser, told Euronews.

"We are worried about the vast majority of users that have the right to use somebody else's content because they make parodies, because they make political commentary, because they quote."

On the eve of the vote it remains unclear which way the future of the digital single market will lean.