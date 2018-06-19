Watch: 'Call me Sir', says France's Macron in manners lesson

French President Emmanuel Macron gave a cheeky teenager a lesson in manners after a school pupil shouted out to him: "How's it going, Manu?"

Macron responded by giving the teen a dressing down and said: "No, you can't do that, no, no, no, no."

The youngster was waiting with school friends to meet the president during an official outing at the Mont Valerien, where hundreds of French Resistance members were executed during World War II.

The teenager appeared embarrassed and apologised for the faux-pas.

But the French president did not let the matter end then.

Instead, he said: "You're here, at an official ceremony and you should behave. You can play the fool but today it's the Marseillaise, the Chant des Partisans (French Resistance song), so you call me 'Mister President' or 'Sir'. Ok? There you go."

Before the telling off, the teen was spotted singing the international socialist anthem.

Macron continued his rant by saying: “You need to do things the right way. Even if you want to lead a revolution one day, you’ve first got to earn a diploma and learn how to put food on the table.”