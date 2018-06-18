World Cup 2018 live: England beat Tunisia 2-1

Twenty minutes into the second half and the pace of the game began to slow. England was still dominant in possession but were failing to cause Tunisia any real problems.

Marcus Rashford was brought on for Raheem Sterling to inject a new lease of life for The Three Lions. England's best route at goal were coming through their set pieces, as they tried to find Harry Maguire on a number occasions.

Ashley Young spurned a free-kick for The Three Lions in a promising position, as his free-kick went over the bar.

Captain Harry Kane became was the hero though, as he put England ahead in stoppage time. He was left unmarked and headed home at the near post.

