How much World Cup trivia do you know?

<noiframe><ul id="questions"><li>How many matches were played to get down to the final 32 of this World Cup?</li><li>In which of these years did Brazil NOT win the World Cup?</li><li>What is the name of the Russia 2018 mascot?</li><li>Which was the first nation to host the World Cup twice?</li><li>What was the nickname of famous Russian goalkeeper, Lev Yashin</li><li>Why did India pull out of the 1950 World Cup?</li><li>How many cities will host matches in the Russian World Cup?</li><li>Which country has lost the most finals?</li><li>What is the name of the ball to be used in the World Cup 2018?</li><li>Who scored the first ever goal in a World Cup finals?</li><li>Which side scored the most ever goals in a World Cup match?</li><li>In what year was the first penalty shoot out?</li><li>How many World Cups have been won by the host country?</li><li>Who was the first player to miss a penalty kick at the World Cup?</li><li>Who was the youngest player to play in a World Cup?</li><li>Which was the first African country to appear in the World Cup finals?</li><li>What was the innovation introduced for the 1966 World Cup in England?</li><li>Laslo Kissz scored the fastest ever hat trick, in how many minutes?</li><li>In what year did Italy last not qualify for the World Cup?</li><li>Uruguay's Jose Batista was the player sent off in the fastest ever time. How soon into the match was he sent off?</li></ul></noiframe>