Which was the only host country to be eliminated in the first round of a World Cup final? What was the name of the first ever World Cup Mascot?
How much World Cup trivia do you know?
How much World Cup trivia do you know?
Point of view
"It is the mark of great people to treat trifles as trifles and important matters as important."Writer
Do you know, or have you always wanted to know, the answer to these questions?
...If so, our World Cup trivia quiz is for you.
Find out how much World Cup trivia you know here.