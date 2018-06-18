Back on dry land – this is the story of the migrants saved from Libyan waters by a European rescue boat. After over a week at sea, the ship has finally been permitted to dock in Valencia.
Watch: Aquarius migrants reach European soil - but what next?
Their story dominated headlines and even caused an international dispute between Italy and France. But what is next for the 629 men, women and children on board?
NBC’s Matt Bradley has this special report and Euronews’ journalist Anelise Borges who is the only broadcast journalist to have been aboard brings the latest from Valencia where the ship has finally docked. The Cube’s Alex Morgan gives us the latest international reaction.
