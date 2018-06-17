Brazil will be looking to start this World Cup better than how they ended their last.
World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Switzerland — live
They were one of the favourites going into the tournament and begin their campaign against Switzerland.
The last game that Brazil played was the 7-1 defeat at the feet of Germany, a game where their star player Neymar was out due to injury.
This year he is coming back from a broken foot but is set to be fit and the whole of Brazil is hoping their team doesn't go out to another shock defeat.
Switzerland had to beat Northern Ireland to qualify for the World Cup, winning narrowly 1-0.
However, they have star player Xherdan Shaqiri in the squad, who scored three goals in their four games at the World Cup 2014.
This being said, Shaqiri only scored one goal in the 10 World Cup qualifying games.
Watch our live updates from the match here: