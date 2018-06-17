Live updates: FYROM name change, World Cup latest, Aquarius docks

World Cup: Both Brazil and Germany, 2014's finalists, failed to impress in their first matches. Brazil tied 1-1 with Switzerland and Germany were defeated by Mexico, whose Hirving Lozano scored the only goal of the game.

Aquarius drops anchor in Spain: The migrant rescue boat Aquarius has arrived in Spain this morning with 106 migrants on board. Spain swooped to offer safe harbour to a convoy of boats, carrying a total of 629 rescued migrants, after they had been turned away from Italy and Malta.

FYROM name change deal: The Greek and FYR Macedonia prime ministers were joined by EU representatives on the beach of Lake Prespa, on the two countries' borders, on Sunday, to sign a controversial agreement that sees the latter nation become the Republic of Northern Macedonia.

