Live updates: Merkel meets Macron, archbishop sentenced and Sweden shooting

Merkel meets Macron: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron for talks today on elusive eurozone reforms. She is likely turn to France to help diffuse a domestic crisis over migration.

Archbishop sentenced: Sentencing begins today for Australian Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Wilson, who is convicted of concealing child sex abuse. He is the most senior Catholic figure to be convicted of this type of offence in the world, and faces up to two years in prison.

Sweden shooting: Five people were injured in a shooting in Sweden's third biggest city Malmo on Monday evening, according to police, who said the incident was not terror-related.

Trump migration: US President Donald Trump on Monday defended the controversial policy that has led to migrant children being separated from their parents, saying the US would not be a “migrant camp”.

