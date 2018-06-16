Underdogs Iceland have equalised against Argentina after the South Americans opened the scoring in their World Cup opener.
World Cup 2018 live: Shock as Iceland score to level against Argentina
Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero capitalised on a loose ball in the box to power home a clinical finish to put Argentina ahead.
But Iceland's Finnbogason fired home from close range just minutes later after Argentina failed to clear a cross.
