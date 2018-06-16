BREAKING NEWS

World Cup 2018 live: Shock as Iceland score to level against Argentina

Underdogs Iceland have equalised against Argentina after the South Americans opened the scoring in their World Cup opener.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero capitalised on a loose ball in the box to power home a clinical finish to put Argentina ahead.

But Iceland's Finnbogason fired home from close range just minutes later after Argentina failed to clear a cross.

