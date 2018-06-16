France are leading Australia in the final minutes of Saturday's opening game.
World Cup 2018 live: France lead Australia in the closing minutes
Paul Pogba's effort late in the second half was adjudged to have crossed the line, putting the French 2-1 ahead.
The teams had been all square after a penalty-a-piece early in the second half.
Antoine Griezmann edged the French ahead after winning and converting a penalty, given after the referee consulted television replays.
But minutes later Australia were level after Jedinak converted a spot kick awarded after French defender Umtiti's handball.
