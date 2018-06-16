BREAKING NEWS

World Cup 2018 live: France lead Australia in the closing minutes

France are leading Australia in the final minutes of Saturday's opening game.

Paul Pogba's effort late in the second half was adjudged to have crossed the line, putting the French 2-1 ahead.

The teams had been all square after a penalty-a-piece early in the second half.

Antoine Griezmann edged the French ahead after winning and converting a penalty, given after the referee consulted television replays.

But minutes later Australia were level after Jedinak converted a spot kick awarded after French defender Umtiti's handball.

