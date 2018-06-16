BREAKING NEWS

Croatia beat Nigeria 2-0 in their first game of the World Cup

Croatia beat Nigeria 2-0 in their first game of the World Cup

Croatia beat Nigeria 2-0 in their first game of the World Cup
Croatia lead 1-0 over Nigeria following a first half which lacked any real quality from either side.

The Eastern European team have been the better side and kept the ball more but have not been excellent.

It took an own goal from Oghenekaro Etebo to give Croatia the lead — the ball struck Etebo following a Mandžukić header and rolled into his own net.

Other than this goal, the half was lacking action with only a Kramarić header to speak of.

