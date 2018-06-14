As the Aquarius sails through stormy seas, the situation of the 629 rescued migrants is making waves on mainland Europe.
France-Italy: a diplomatic storm is brewing
The boat, accompanied by two Italian ships, is heading across the Mediterranean Sea to Spain after both Italy and Malta closed their ports.
Now Italian media are reporting that a meeting between the French president and new Italian prime minister in Paris on Friday (June 15) may be in doubt.
The handling of the migrant crisis has been making the headlines across Europe. A diplomatic row has been sparked, with Rome summoning France's ambassador on Wednesday (June 13).
Italy also cancelled a meeting between both countries' finance ministers.
Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini hit back at comments from French President Emmanuel Macron, saying France is in no position to criticise.
Our correspondent Anelise Borges is the only broadcast journalist on the Aquarius.
She's been on board since the beginning of the mission and joined us live from there on Good Morning Europe. Joining us on set was our correspondent Alasdair Sandford, who looked into the politics of the situation.