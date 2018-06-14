The Queen and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in Cheshire, observed a 72-second national silence to remember the Grenfell Tower fire in London a year ago.
A 72 second silence was observed marking the Grenfell fire
At the House of Commons, everyone stood for the silence which happened at mid-day across the whole country.
Emergency service workers respected the silence at the fire brigade training centre in Southwark.
Survivors and relatives of Grenfell fire gave a tribute at the local church, reading out the names of those who'd died and lightening candles in memory of their loved ones.